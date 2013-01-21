After closing the last of its 19 petrol stations in Cambodia
in April 2010, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) is
again eyeing the country's oil and gas (O&G) sector.
According to Petronas president and chief executive officer
Shamsul Azhar Abbas, the Malaysian national oil company will
deliberate on the merits of re-entering the Indochinese nation
should the company be able to work out a win-win deal with the
Cambodian authorities.
"We will consider participating in Cambodia's O&G sector if
there are opportunities which are of interest and mutual value
to both Petronas and Cambodia," Shamsul told The Edge.
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Asean iron & steel associations seek FTA review-The Star
link.reuters.com/syc45t
----
Tune eyes insurance firms in Indonesia, Thailand -The Star
link.reuters.com/ryc45t
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.