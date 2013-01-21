After closing the last of its 19 petrol stations in Cambodia in April 2010, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) is again eyeing the country's oil and gas (O&G) sector.

According to Petronas president and chief executive officer Shamsul Azhar Abbas, the Malaysian national oil company will deliberate on the merits of re-entering the Indochinese nation should the company be able to work out a win-win deal with the Cambodian authorities.

"We will consider participating in Cambodia's O&G sector if there are opportunities which are of interest and mutual value to both Petronas and Cambodia," Shamsul told The Edge.

