BRIEF-NZX Ltd announces appointments to NZ Markets Disciplinary Tribunal
* appointed Deemple Budhia, Rachel Dunne, Ivana Erceg Floerchinger and Simon Vodanovich, to NZ markets disciplinary tribunal (NZMDT) for three year term
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Gardner Lewis Asset Management reports 8.6 pct stake in Gigpeak Inc as of Feb 15 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mn8a9q) Further company coverage:
Feb 27 American International Group Inc's directors are discussing whether to penalize or oust Chief Executive Peter Hancock over a major setback in the insurance firm's turnaround plan, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.