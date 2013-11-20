BRIEF-Jordan's National Insurance board proposes FY cash dividend of 10 pct
* Board proposes cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2iZNPF7) Further company coverage: )
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
MUMBAI, March 7 India's Reliance Capital Ltd has sold a less than 1 percent stake in payments and e-commerce startup One97 Communications to Alibaba Group Holding for 2.75 billion rupees ($41.25 million), a source with direct knowledge of deal said on Tuesday.
HONG KONG, March 7 A rare Hong Kong boardroom battle escalated on Tuesday, with two of the founders and main shareholders of Yingde Gases Group filing a police complaint against the company's chairman, ahead of a shareholder meeting seeking to change its board of directors.