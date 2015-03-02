Malaysia's healthcare group, Qualitas Healthcare Corp Bhd, will
make a decision this week regarding the optimum route that will
benefit its business, either via listing or outright business
sale, the Edge Financial Daily reported on Monday, citing one
unnamed source.
"The negotiations are still ongoing between Qualitas and the
relevant parties," the source was quoted as saying.
Qualitas announced on Dec. 3 its plans to list on the Kuala
Lumpur Stock Exchange in an initial public offering that bankers
expect will raise up to $200 million mid-2015.
Qualita was not immediately available for comment.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)