Malaysian healthcare group Qualitas Healthcare Corp has decided
to pursue a listing next month as an optimum route for the
future growth of the company, the Edge Financial Daily reported
on Wednesday, citing an unnamed source.
The company was to make a decision this week on whether it
would pursue a listing to raise funds or sell its business
outright to other healthcare groups, the newspaper said.
Qualitas announced on Dec. 3 its plans to list on the Kuala
Lumpur Stock Exchange in an initial public offering that bankers
expect will raise up to $200 million mid-2015.
Qualitas was not immediately available for comment.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)