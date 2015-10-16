Malaysian healthcare firm Qualitas Medical Group (IPO-QUAL.KL) intends to come back to the market with an initial public offering (IPO) by next year after aborting a planned share sale earlier this year, The Star reported on Friday, citing chairman and managing director Noorul Ameen Mohamed Ishack.

The company had previously planned to launch its IPO in April, but shelved the corporate exercise due to the unfavourable market conditions then, The Star reported.

