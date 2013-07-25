Tenders for the high-speed rail linking Kuala Lumpur and
Singapore are only likely to be out late next year, said Land
Public Transport Commission (SPAD) chief executive officer (CEO)
Mohd Nur Kamal.
"Fastest by late next year... we cannot estimate how long it
will take to negotiate with Singapore," he said in a brief
conversation with KiniBiz.
This quashes the market perception and reports stating that
the tenders are likely to be out in the third-quarter, or the
later part of this year, for the multi billion ringgit project.
Only about two weeks ago, news reports quoting government
officials had it that Putrajaya was finalising technical and
engineering details and feasibility studies of the high-speed
rail link between the two cities, with tenders expected by the
end of the year. News articles also had it that a full report by
the government is expected to be ready by the end of
July.-Malaysian Reserve.
