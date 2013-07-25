Tenders for the high-speed rail linking Kuala Lumpur and Singapore are only likely to be out late next year, said Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) chief executive officer (CEO) Mohd Nur Kamal.

"Fastest by late next year... we cannot estimate how long it will take to negotiate with Singapore," he said in a brief conversation with KiniBiz.

This quashes the market perception and reports stating that the tenders are likely to be out in the third-quarter, or the later part of this year, for the multi billion ringgit project.

Only about two weeks ago, news reports quoting government officials had it that Putrajaya was finalising technical and engineering details and feasibility studies of the high-speed rail link between the two cities, with tenders expected by the end of the year. News articles also had it that a full report by the government is expected to be ready by the end of July.-Malaysian Reserve.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Bursa widens short-selling pool-The Star

link.reuters.com/tak89t

----

Management said to buy out Hwang family's stake-The Star

link.reuters.com/hak89t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

(Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax +603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com)