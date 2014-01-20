BRIEF-United Bank of India to consider proposal for equity allotment to central govt
* Got notice from central government on March 16 regarding capital allocation of INR 4.18 billion as part of turnaround linked capital infusion plan
Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has proposed that banks introduce a prime financing rate (PFR) to replace the base lending rate (BLR) as the reference for pricing retail loans, bankers said.
BNM briefed senior bankers last Thursday on its proposal for a new reference rate framework for the industry to price retail loans. The briefing was chaired by governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz.
"It was proposed that a PFR - set by the respective banks - replace the BLR for the pricing of all retail loans," said a retail banker who spoke to The Edge Financial Daily on condition of anonymity.
This suggest that banks will quote their lending rates as "PFR plus (a spread)", rather than the current practice of "BLR minus (a spread)", he said.
The PFR of each bank would be calculated based on the benchmark cost of funds plus the statutory reserve requirement (SRR), he said. The spread will reflect the bank's profit margin, operating costs and credit risk, among other things. -The Edge Financial Daily
----
PREVIOUS ITEM:
Protasco eyes Libya jobs to lift overseas earnings-Business Times
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Got notice from central government on March 16 regarding capital allocation of INR 4.18 billion as part of turnaround linked capital infusion plan
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON, March 17 Euro zone money markets on Friday showed around an 80 percent chance that the European Central Bank could lift its deposit rate at its December meeting, up from 60 percent a week ago.