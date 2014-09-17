KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 (Reuters) -

Sime Darby Property Bhd (Sime Property) said the total gross development value (GDV) of its property projects could exceed 100 billion ringgit ($31.11 billion), based on the strength of its vast land bank in Greater Klang Valley as well as major towns in the country.

"Today, the GDV for our approved projects stands at between 73 billion ringgit and 75 billion ringgit. But if you take into account the projects that are in the pipeline and for which we have developed the masterplan and feasibility studies but have yet to be approved, it can easily exceed 100 billion ringgit," Sime Property managing director Abdul Wahab Maskan told The Edge Financial Daily in an interview.

A GDV exceeding 100 billion ringgit would make Sime Property the largest developer in the country, alongside IOI Properties Group Bhd's (IOIPG) 100 billion ringgit GDV and sister company SP Setia's 71 billion ringgit GDV. In fact, the group did describe itself as the "largest among property developers in Malaysia" in the latest annual report by its parent Sime Darby Bhd (Sime Darby).

Despite its size, Sime Property remains an unlisted property arm of plantation giant Sime Darby, whose major shareholder Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) also controls SP Setia - itself a large developer.

(1 US dollar = 3.2145 Malaysian ringgit)