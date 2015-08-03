Malaysian lender RHB Capital Bhd may revisit earlier plans to merge with AMMB Holdings Bhd, New Straits Times reported, citing sources.

Both RHB and AMMB had discussed merger plans back in 2007, but nothing materialised.

Officials at RHB and AMMB were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

