Malaysia's RHB Islamic Bank Bhd is set to launch a window in Singapore by year-end, New Straits Times reported on Monday, citing managing director and chief executive officer Ibrahim Hassan.

"Right now we are keen on Singapore and Indonesia mostly," Ibrahim was quoted as saying. "Singapore because it is one of the world's most vibrant financial hubs, thus allowing us to tap further into capital markets and eventually Indonesia, which has the biggest Muslim population."

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)