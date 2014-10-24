UPDATE 1-Indian billionaire Agarwal to invest up to 2 bln pounds in Anglo American
* Anglo American declines comment (Adds details on financing structure)
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 24 bit.ly/1tPosFW
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
(1 US dollar = 3.2785 Malaysian ringgit)
* Anglo American declines comment (Adds details on financing structure)
NEW YORK, March 15 Markets are emboldened by the tone of monetary policymakers following an interest rate hike on Wednesday, but now is not the time to take on more risk in U.S. corporate debt, top BlackRock Inc bond investor Rick Rieder said.
* bb&t corp says ceo kelly s. King total 2016 compensation was $11.6 million versus $11.7 million in 2015