RHB Bank Bhd managing director Johari Abdul Muid
tendered his resignation last Thursday, sources say. His
resignation comes some three months before his contract at the
bank ends.
Johari's exit from RHB Bank means there will soon be three
top seats empty at the country's fifth largest banking group,
unless it moves quickly to fill them up.
The RHB group - in which the Employees Provident Fund is the
biggest shareholder - does not have a chief executive officer
for its recently enlarged investment bank, RHB Investment Bank
Bhd, or its Islamic Bank, RHB Islamic Bank Bhd.
Sources say RHB group managing director Kellee Kam may take
up Johari's position, in an additional role. Another possible
contender is Sulaiman Tahir, who is currently an executive
director at CIMB Bank Bhd.-The Edge Malaysia.
