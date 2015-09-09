Scomi Group Bhd, Malaysian oilfield services firm, is
projecting a $2 billion oil and gas tender book for 2015, The
Sun reported on Wednesday, citing chief operating officer of
transport Kanesan Veluppillai.
The tenders submitted are for 20 projects in the Middle
East, Turkmenistan, Thailand, India, Myanmar and Indonesia. "We
anticipate results in the next two to three quarters," he was
quoted as saying at a press conference after Scomi's annual
general meeting on Tuesday.
For the full story, please click: bit.ly/1g8jVsh
---
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)