Sona Petroleum Bhd's top executives will meet their counterparts from Salamander Energy Plc next week to save its nearly 1 billion ringgit ($300 million) deal to buy the British firm's oil and gas assets offshore Thailand, the New Straits Times reported.

"We will meet up with Salamander next week to discuss the options," Sona Managing Director Hadian Hashim told the daily. (bit.ly/1vkrG36)

