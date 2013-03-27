Spice Global Group, the Indian conglomerate with interests
in telecom, technology, entertainment and finance globally, has
plans to expand its footprint in Malaysia.
The company is in talks with banking and healthcare sector
players in Malaysia for a strategic alliance, a move aimed at
gaining access to the large South-East Asian market.
Spice Global is in talks with Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank)
and Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd for potential strategic
partnerships for its proposed banking business, said Spice
Global managing director and global chairman Bhupendra Kumar
Modi.
The company currently operates as a non-banking finance
company in India but hopes to get a banking license by June this
year.-Malaysian Reserve.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.