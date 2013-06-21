Salcon Bhd's tie-up with Eco-World Development Sdn Bhd, a company linked to S P Setia Bhd's Liew Kee Sin, will pave the way for the water and waste water engineering company to go big into the Johor property sector.

Salcon executive director Leong Kok Wah said the company, in the immediate term, will develop a 1.2 bln rgt ($375.17 mln)mixed commercial project in Johor together with Eco-World Development.

Leong said Salcon has appointed Eco-World Development as the main contractor for the Johor project.

Eco-World Development is an upcoming player in the property world and has Liew's son as a director. Leong, who sat on the S P Setia board for 13 years, also sits on the borad of Eco-World Development.-The Edge

