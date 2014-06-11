Malaysia's position in global competitiveness in the rubber
glove manufacturing sector is declining due to the rise in cost
that local glove makers are faced with.
Supermax Corp Bhd's executive chairman and group
managing director Stanley Thai said that the rising cost is
related to factors like the 16 percent hike in electricity
tariff, companies practising minimum wage policies as well as
the lost of the Generalised System Preference early this year.
"Factors like these make Malaysian-made products more
expensive or less competitive as compared to neighbouring
countries," he told reporters during a media briefing in
conjunction with the InvestKL programme held in Kuala Lumpur on
Tuesday.-Malaysian Reserve
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.