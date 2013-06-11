Poland's PZU says plans to cut up to 956 jobs
WARSAW, March 9 State-run Polish insurer PZU said on Thursday it planned to cut up to 956 jobs.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DETROIT/NEW YORK/MONTREAL, March 9 Shortly after being named CEO of Canadian Pacific in 2012, Hunter Harrison hoisted himself onto a roof near a Montreal rail yard, pulled up a beach chair and timed the company's switch engines using a stopwatch and binoculars.
SAO PAULO, March 9 Brazilian wealth managers saw assets under administration increase by more than one-fifth last year, when growing confidence in a recovery in Latin America's largest economy drove the strongest interest rate, currency and stock rally in seven years.