Malaysian electricity utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd
intends to wholly own state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd's
power unit Edra Global Energy Bhd rather than be a
co-owner or part of a consortium, New Straits Times reported on
Tuesday, citing sources.
"This is because we aim to become a leading independent
power producer and player in the region," New Straits Times
quoted a source with the utility as saying, adding that the
chances of Tenaga emerging as the sole owner of Edra appeared to
be good.
Tenaga representatives were not immediately available for
comment when contacted by Reuters.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy
(Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)