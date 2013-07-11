TH Heavy Engineering Bhd (THHE) is understood to
be looking to reactivate its oil and gas (O&G) crane
manufacturing licence and has been in talks with state
controlled oil major Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas)
to facilitate this, industry sources say.
O&G Works Sdn Bhd, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of
THHE, had an offshore and marine crane manufacturing licence
from Petronas which was suspended when the company fell into the
cash strapped Practice Note 17 category back in February 2010.
"There have been talks between the two, basically THHE
should get if (the licence) reactivated, I don't see any issue.
Problems occurred, or it was deactivated when THHE went into
financial troubles," an O&G executive familiar with the matter
said when contacted.
