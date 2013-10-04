TH Heavy Engineering Bhd and McDermott International Inc have formalised their joint-venture (JV) following the approval of THHE's shareholders at an annual general meeting (AGM) on June 3 this year.

Both parties had earlier announced a JV company with a 50:50 ownership to provide engineering solutions for offshore oil and gas (O&G) fabrication works.

This follows the swapping of McDermott's 30 percent stake in its locally incorporated Berlian McDermott Sdn Bhd, a transport and installation company in the offshore O&G sector, for a 30 percent stake in TH Fabricators Sdn Bhd.

The companies said in a joint statement on Thursday that the JV would specifically focus on meeting the increasing needs of energy clients in Malaysia.-The Edge Financial Daily.

