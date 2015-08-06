BRIEF-Wealth Management buys property in Kyoto via SPV
March 27 Wealth Management Inc: * Says it acquired Kyoto-based property via SPV Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/HebXvd Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Malaysian construction and property firm WCT Holdings Bhd plans to launch a real estate investment trust (REIT) next year, The Star reported on Thursday, citing Managing Director Peter Taing Kim Hwa.
The company will firm up plans by the year-end and if it does go ahead with the fund-raising event, the initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be towards the end of next year, the report added. (bit.ly/1K4srka)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: South Africa Banks: Peer Review https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894684 LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a peer review of the five major South African banking groups and domestic banking entities. Together these represented 93% of domestic banking assets and 85% of domestic credit at end-2016. As part of its December 6, 2016 peer rating review, Fitch had affirmed the Long-Term