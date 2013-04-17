BRIEF-LEG Immobilien forecasts rise in FFO I in 2017
* Says expects to generate FFO I of between eur 288 million and eur 293 million in 2017
KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 Saudi Arabia's Project Management & Development Company Co. Ltd(PMD) will develop a $1.6 billion polysilicon manufacturing plant in Malaysia's eastern state of Sarawak, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.
The plant, which will be one of Asia's largest, is part of the Sarawak's $110 billion plan to leverage on its energy resources and boost in the Malaysian Borneo island state.
"The project is in line with Sarawak's intiative of promoting green and sustainable energy solutions, leading to further development of industrial base in the state," PMD chairman Majed Al-Ahmadi said in the statement.
The company's Kuala-Lumpur based affliate, Cosmos Petroleum & Mining Sdn Bhd, will own and operate the plant when it starts production in 2016. Polysilicon is used to manufacture solar power panels.
The company has engaged the Malaysian unit of National Bank of Abu Dhabi, the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates, to raise funds for the project. The project is expected to attract investors from the Middle East and Southeast Asia, the bank said.
"This is our largest mandate for project finance to-date. The $1.6 billion will be a mixture of debt and equity," chief executive of National Bank of Abi Dhabi Malaysia Leong See Meng told Reuters.
The bank, which opened its Malaysian subsidiary last October, aims to help businesses from the Gulf Cooperation Council penetrate the rapidly growing Southeast Asian market. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)
COLOMBO, March 9 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Thursday due to rising importer dollar demand and a lack of greenback sales by exporters, dealers said after the International Monetary Fund urged the country's central bank to rebuild foreign reserves while maintaining exchange rate flexibility.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'BBB' to China Everbright Bank, Hong Kong Branch's long-term senior unsecured USD500 million 2.5% notes due 2020 issued under its medium-term note (MTN) programme. The notes are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used primarily to support the Hong Kong Branch's general funding needs. The notes are issued under the Hong Kon