KUALA LUMPUR Feb 28 Malaysia's government on
Friday announced that the higher threshold price for foreigners
to own property will go into effect from March 1 in federal
administered territories.
But states can assign their own dates for enforcement, state
news agency Bernama reported, citing a statement from the Prime
Minister's department.
To rein in rising housing prices and curb speculation in the
market, the government announced on Oct. 25 last year it will
double the minimum price for foreign ownership to 1 million
ringgit ($304,800) a unit.
($1 = 3.2805 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Ron Popeski)