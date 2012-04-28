* Clashes raise doubts about possibility of June national
polls
* Protesters demanding greater political freedom
(Adds quotes, details, number arrested)
By Niluksi Koswanage and Stuart Grudgings
KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 Malaysian police fired
tear gas and water cannon in clashes with thousands of
protesters demanding electoral reforms on Saturday, raising the
risk of a political backlash that could delay national polls
which had been expected as early as June.
Riot police reacted after some protesters among the crowd of
at least 25,000 tried to break through barriers, in defiance of
a court order banning them from entering the city's historic
Merdeka (Independence) Square. They fired dozens of tear gas
rounds and chased protesters through nearby streets.
Protesters also battled with police at a train station
nearby, throwing bottles and chairs at officers who responded by
firing tear gas rounds. A police car was overturned by angry
protesters after it hit demonstrators. Most of the protesters
had dispersed by early evening but sporadic clashes with police
continued.
"They (the police) asked the crowd to disperse but did not
give enough warning," said Aminah Bakri, 27, with tears
streaming down her face from the gas.
"They do not care."
The police reaction could carry risks for Prime Minister
Najib Razak if it is seen as too harsh, possibly forcing him to
delay elections that must be called by next March but which many
observers had expected for June. Najib's approval rating tumbled
after July last year when police were accused of a heavy handed
response to the last major electoral reform rally by the Bersih
(Clean) group. It has since rebounded to nearly 70 percent.
Some media sites put the number of protesters as high as
100,000, which would make it by far the biggest since
"Reformasi" (Reform) demonstrations in 1998 against then prime
minister Mahathir Mohamad.
The protest posed a delicate challenge for Najib, who is
anxious to attract middle-class voters ahead of an election that
is shaping up as the closest in Malaysia's history.
But Najib must be mindful of conservatives in his party,
wary his moves to relax tough security laws and push limited
election reforms could threaten their 55-year hold on power.
Human Rights Watch was quick to condemn the police action.
"By launching a crackdown on peaceful ... protesters on the
streets of Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian government is once again
showing its contempt for its people's basic rights and
freedoms," said Phil Robertson, the group's deputy Asia
director.
WATERSHED FOR NAJIB
Malaysia's Bar Council's Legal Aid Center said around 200
people had been detained, far less than the more than 1,600 who
were held in last July's protest.
"Police acted with utmost restraint and efficiency," Home
Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said on Twitter, adding the
situation was now under control.
Bersih, an independent movement whose goals are backed by
the opposition, has a history of staging influential rallies as
Malaysians have demanded more freedoms and democratic rights in
the former British colony that has an authoritarian streak.
Many of the protesters on Saturday were younger Malaysians
who have become more active in recent years, chafing at
political restrictions and cronyism in the racially divided
Southeast Asian nation.
"The younger generation, especially my generation, want to
be involved," said 19-year-old university student Chan Mei Fong.
'We cannot be quiet."
The July protest was a watershed moment for Najib, prompting
him to promise reform of an electoral system that the opposition
says favours the long-ruling National Front coalition.
The National Front is trying to recover from its worst ever
election result in 2008 when it lost its two-thirds majority in
parliament, giving the diverse, three-party opposition led by
former finance minister Anwar Ibrahim real hope of taking power.
Najib has replaced tough security laws - ending indefinite
detention without trial - relaxed some media controls, and
pushed reforms to the electoral system that critics have long
complained is rigged in the government's favour.
A bipartisan parliamentary committee set up by Najib this
month issued 22 proposals for electoral reform, including steps
to clean up electoral rolls and equal access to media.
But Bersih has complained it is unclear if the steps will be
in place for the next election.
The government says it has already met, or is addressing,
seven of Bersih's eight main proposals for the election, which
will see the first use of indelible ink to cut down on fraud.
Bersih says the proposals do not meet most of its key
demands, including lengthening the campaign period to at least
21 days from the current seven days and international observers
at polling stations. Bersih and opposition parties say they have
unearthed multiple instances of irregularities in voter rolls,
including over 50 voters registered at one address.
(Additional reporting by Angie Teo and Siva Sithraputhran.
Writing by Stuart Grudgings, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Ed
Lane)