KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 Malaysia's third largest
lender by assets, Public Bank Bhd, has approval to
raise up to 5 billion ringgit ($1.6 billion) in senior
medium-term notes, it said on Monday.
The notes programme, approved by the country's Securities
Commission, has a tenure of up to 20 years and will be used to
finance the bank's working capital, general banking and other
corporate purposes, Public Bank said in a stock exchange filing.
RAM Rating Services Bhd has assigned a final long-term
rating of AAA to these notes.
Public Investment Bank is the principal adviser, lead
arranger, lead manager and facility agent of the deal.
Shares of Public Bank dropped 0.24 percent to 16.34 ringgit
per share, compared with a 0.04 percent fall in the benchmark
stock index.
($1 = 3.0575 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)