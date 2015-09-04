KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 Malaysia has chosen Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd and George Kent Malaysia Bhd as project delivery partners for its 9 billion ringgit ($2.11 billion) light rail transit three project.

State-owned public transport operator Prasarana Malaysia Bhd on Friday said the project will be funded via the issuance of an Islamic bond, or sukuk, with the coupon to be decided later. ($1 = 4.2560 ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui)