BRIEF-Altamir FY net income attributable to ordinary shareholders rises to 129.0 million euros
* FY income from portfolio investments 180.0 million euros ($189.79 million) versus 157.0 million euros year ago
KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 Ranhill Energy and Resources Bhd IPO-RANH.KL, a Malaysian energy and water company, is expected to launch its 1 billion ringgit ($319.23 million) worth of initial public offering (IPO) on the local stock exchange on June 28, two sources close to the deal told Reuters.
The listing comes after the Southeast Asian country's general elections concluded with a win for the long-ruling National Front on May 5, encouraging companies to move forward with their listing plans as political risk ebbs.
Long-haul carrier AirAsia X Bhd IPO-AIRX.KL is looking to raise $370 million in an IPO, with pricing to take place on June 24. Malaysia's state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd plans to list its theme park business in an IPO that will raise up to $150 million next year.
"They are finalising the cornerstone investors now," said one of the sources, who declined to be named because the matter was private.
The second source said pricing and listing are expected in July.
Ranhill Energy officials were not immediately available to comment.
March 8 A government watchdog group, Public Citizen, said on Wednesday it has asked lawmakers to investigate whether billionaire investor Carl Icahn should have been subject to lobbying disclosure laws when he advised President Donald Trump to overhaul the U.S. biofuels program.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/MILAN, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Laender 52's EUR1bn fixed-rate bonds (ISIN: DE000A2DAJV5), due 18 March 2024, an expected Long-term 'AAA(EXP)' rating. The bonds will be issued by a group of five German federated states (Laender). This is the 52nd joint issue of the German Laender and the 40th to be rated by Fitch. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information