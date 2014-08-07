CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as oil prices drag energy-sector stocks
TORONTO, March 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as weakness in oil prices weighed on the energy sector, offsetting modest strength in gold-mining shares.
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 7 The new share offering to the public under the $236 million listing of Malaysia's Reach Energy Bhd, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) with no existing assets, has been oversubscribed by 41.86 times, the company said on Thursday.
The public offer comprises 20 million units of one share and one warrant at 75 sen per share. The company sold 980 million shares at the same price to institutional and cornerstone investors in early July.
The IPO could mark Malaysia's largest listing by a shell company with no assets. A SPAC is set up with the intention of buying firms that will be later folded into the business.
The SPAC, led by Shahul Hamid Mohd Ismail who used to head Malaysia-listed Shell Refining Company Bhd, is looking to buy firms involved in Asia's oil and gas exploration and production sector, according to its prospectus.
Reach Energy is scheduled to be listed on Aug. 15.
Hong Leong Investment Bank is the principal adviser, placement agent and underwriter. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Upcoming: U.S. EIA releases petroleum status report at 1430 GMT (Adds latest prices, quotes)
DUBAI, March 22 Riyadh-based ACWA Power said it expects the first of four power generation companies owned by Saudi Electricity Co (SEC) will be offered to the market by the year-end, as the kingdom presses ahead with its overhaul of the state sector.