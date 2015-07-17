KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 Malaysia's Red Sena Bhd, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in the food and beverage sector, has obtained regulatory approval for an up to 400 million ringgit ($105.13 million) initial public offering, IFR reported on Thursday.

The IPO, which is likely in the fourth quarter according to the Thomson Reuters publication, marks the first SPAC outside the oil and gas sector to get approval from the Securities Commission.

The deal follows the oil and gas IPOs by SPACs Reach Energy Bhd and Sona Petroleum Bhd. SPACs are companies which have no operations at the time of the IPO but are allowed to raise funds through such a sale.

Red Sena directors include Tan Ang Meng, former chief executive officer with beverage firm Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd .

Red Sena was not immediately available on Friday to comment on the story due to the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

The company plans to issue 800 million news shares for 50 sen per share and an equal number of free warrants, according to its draft prospectus filed in January previously.

CIMB Investment Bank and RHB Investment Bank are the joint managing underwriters. ($1 = 3.8048 ringgit) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Ryan Woo)