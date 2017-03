SINGAPORE, July 8 Amec Foster Wheeler said on Wednesday it has won a contract to conduct a feasibility study on a refinery-petrochemical project in Malaysia.

The contract was awarded by a group of companies made up of Malaysia's SKS Corporation Sdn Bhd, Petromin Corporation of Saudi Arabia IPO-PECO.SE, Japan's Ocenia Pte Ltd and another Asian company, Amec Foster Wheeler said in a statement.

The project will be located in Malaysia's Kedah state. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)