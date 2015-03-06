KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 Malaysian lender RHB
Capital Bhd said it will seek approval from the
country's central bank to appoint an unnamed candidate it has
selected to succeed Kellee Kam as its next chief executive
officer.
"A successor has been identified," RHB said in a statement
issued late on Thursday. "The board will now proceed to seek
approval from Bank Negara to appoint the said successor."
Kam's departure from the country's fourth-largest bank by
assets came after RHB called off a proposed plan to merge with
second-ranked CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and smaller
lender Malaysia Building Society Bhd, citing a failure
to agree terms in a worsening economic environment. The merger
would have created Malaysia's largest bank by
assets.
RHB appointed Khairussaleh Ramli, the current managing
director of RHB Bank Bhd and deputy group managing
director, to be the acting group CEO.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)