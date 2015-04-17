KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 Malaysian lender RHB
Capital Bhd on Friday denied a media report that said
it may dispose of or reduce its interest in its insurance arm,
RHB Insurance Bhd.
"RHB Capital would like to clarify that the company
currently has no intention of disposing nor reducing its
interests in our insurance arm, RHB Insurance," it said in a
press statement.
The Star newspaper had reported earlier that RHB Capital may
sell its insurance business, which contributed only 3 percent to
its group earnings.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)