KUALA LUMPUR Dec 13RHB Capital Bhd,
Malaysia's fourth biggest bank, has appointed Khairussaleh
Ramli, a former top manager at the Indonesian subsidiary of
Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), in a new position as
group deputy managing director and chief executive of its
commercial arm.
Khairussaleh was until recently the chief executive at Bank
Internasional Indonesia, which is majority-owned by
Malaysia's biggest bank.
The appointment comes at a time when RHB is also looking to
expand in Indonesia and has been in talks to buy a 40 percent
stake in Bank Mestika for about 651 million ringgit
($200 million).
"Khairussaleh's vast experience in the local and regional
banking sector will enable him to take RHB to its next level of
growth," RHB said in a statement on Friday. Khairussaleh's
appointment is effectively immediately.
Bank Internasional Indonesia's net profit jumped
81 percent in 2012 from a year earlier and the unit contributed
7 percent of Maybank's total profits before tax, up from 5.2
percent a year earlier.
($1=3.2295 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)