KUALA LUMPUR Feb 1 RHB Capital Bhd,
Malaysia's fourth largest lender, has cut its proposed stake
purchase in Indonesia's PT Bank Mestika Dharma to 40 percent
from the 80 percent it previously hoped to buy, according to a
stock exchange filing on Thursday evening.
It has offered 651.13 million ringgit ($209.57 million) for
the reduced stake, down from the 1.1 billion ringgit it said it
would pay for 80 percent of the bank.
Indonesia's central bank said last July it was capping
single-party ownership of domestic banks at 40 percent, but
would allow exemptions that pave the way for DBS Group's
$7.2 billion bid for PT Bank Danamon to
proceed.
RHB has also terminated its option to buy an additional 9
percent of Bank Mestika should the target firm list publicly,
RHB said.
($1 = 3.1070 Malaysian ringgit)
