BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation bank prices A$500 mln of senior floating rate notes due 2018
Feb 15 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
KUALA LUMPUR May 28 Malaysia's RHB Capital Bhd and OSK Holdings Bhd said on Monday they had signed a 1.95 billion ringgit ($620 million) merger deal that values OSK's investment banking arm at 1.77 times book value.
RHB and OSK announced on April 27 they had obtained the Malaysian Finance Ministry's approval for the merger of RHB's banking group with OSK's investment bank. Both firms have been in talks since late last year. (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Writing by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
LONDON, Feb 15 World stocks hit 21-month peaks on Wednesday and the dollar rose for the 11th straight day, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen flagged a possible interest rate rise next month during upbeat comments on the U.S. economy.
* Bank received approval for commencement of operation of Qingdao Qingyin Financial Leasing Company Limited by Qingdao Bureau of China Banking Regulatory Commission