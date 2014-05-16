KUALA LUMPUR May 16 RHB Islamic, the sharia arm
of Malaysia's No. 4 lender, said it raised 500 million
ringgit ($155 million) in a 10-year sukuk murabahah and would
use the proceeds to fund working capital and repay loans.
The sukuk was priced to yield 4.95 percent after it
attracted investor interest that amounted to 7.5 times the
amount on offer, RHB Islamic said in a stock exchange filing on
Friday.
The sukuk is the first issuance from a $1 billion programme,
which received regulatory approval in February..
($1 = 3.2260 Malaysian Ringgits)
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; editing by Jane Baird)