KUALA LUMPUR May 16 RHB Islamic, the sharia arm of Malaysia's No. 4 lender, said it raised 500 million ringgit ($155 million) in a 10-year sukuk murabahah and would use the proceeds to fund working capital and repay loans.

The sukuk was priced to yield 4.95 percent after it attracted investor interest that amounted to 7.5 times the amount on offer, RHB Islamic said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

The sukuk is the first issuance from a $1 billion programme, which received regulatory approval in February..

($1 = 3.2260 Malaysian Ringgits)