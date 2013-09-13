UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 Malaysia's water and wastewater engineering firm, Salcon Bhd, is selling its water concessions in China to Beijing Enterprise Water Group Ltd for 518 million ringgit ($158.04 million).
The disposal, which will give a net gain of 94.6 million ringgit to Salcon, will allow the company to strengthen its financial position and expand into property development, it said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday's evening. ($1 = 3.2775 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources