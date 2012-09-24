KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 Malaysia's SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd, world's fifth largest integrated oil and gas services firm, said in a stock exchange filing on Monday:

*Q2 ended July 31 net profit rose 125.6 percent to 176.52 Malaysian ringgit from 78.23 ringgit a year earlier. The steep increase was mainly due to the inclusion of Kencana's earnings after the merger of SapuraCrest and Kencana.

*Revenue climbed 194 percent to 2.06 billion ringgit.

*Going forward, SapuraKencana said it expects to achieve improved results for the financial year ending Jan 31, 2013.

*Shares were unchanged at 2.36 ringgit per share on Wednesday, as compared with the Malaysia's benchmark stock index's 0.7 percent drop.

(Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Yantoultra Ngui)