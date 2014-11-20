KUALA LUMPUR Nov 20 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd
, Malaysia's largest listed oil and gas services firm
by market capitalisation, is buying state oil firm Petroliam
Nasional Bhd's entire interest in 3 blocks offshore southern
Vietnam for $400 million.
The economic effective date of the transaction is Jan. 1,
2014 and SapuraKencana is entitled to net revenue from these
blocks from then, the Kuala Lumpur-based company said in a press
release on late Thursday.
"The transaction gives SapuraKencana an immediate foothold
in the promising oil provinces offshore Vietnam with cash
generating assets that will be earnings accretive to the group,"
Chief Executive Officer Shahril Shamsuddin said in a statement.
Shares in SapuraKencana ended 0.65 percent higher at 3.10
ringgit, before the announcement was released. The stock has
dropped 37 percent in the year to date, underperforming the
benchmark stock index's 2.3 percent fall.
For the full statement filed to the local stock exchange,
please click on: bit.ly/1qy4Bdk
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui, editing by David Evans)