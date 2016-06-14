DUBAI, June 14 Abu Dhabi's state-owned
International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) asked a London
court to arbitrate in a dispute with Malaysian state fund 1MDB,
in which it is claiming about $6.5 billion, IPIC said on
Tuesday.
The submission to the London Court of International
Arbitration alleges that 1MDB and Malaysia's finance ministry
failed to perform their obligations under a debt restructuring
agreement involving the companies last June.
Malaysia's finance ministry dissolved 1MDB's board of
advisers and took over its remaining assets last month. The fund
is the subject of money-laundering investigations in at least
six countries.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)