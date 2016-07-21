By David Ingram
NEW YORK, July 21 The U.S. government may become
a movie and music industry player, at least temporarily, after
moving to seize $1 billion in assets that prosecutors said were
bought with money looted from the Malaysian state development
fund.
The 2013 movie "The Wolf of Wall Street" and an interest in
the rights of EMI Music Publishing are among the targets of
civil lawsuits that are filled with allegations that Malaysian
officials, their relatives and associates laundered the fund's
money and hid it in property, artwork and luxury goods in the
United States.
Seizures of assets by government authorities are fairly
common, but they more typically involve sports cars, yachts and
jewelry bought with drug trafficking proceeds or with profits
from white-collar crime.
The case of the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB
announced on Wednesday is unusually large and involves some
out-of-the-ordinary assets, such as rights associated with the
dark comedy film starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a corrupt New
York stockbroker.
The film could make another $100 million in the near future,
a box office analyst said.
According to the lawsuits, a Malaysian national involved in
creating 1MDB, Low Taek Jho, used about $10 million from 1MDB to
invest in the film and separately used about $107 million to buy
"a substantial interest" in EMI, the world's third-largest music
publishing company by revenue.
Low did not respond to requests for comment sent to his Hong
Kong-based company, Jynwel Capital.
U.S. government-seized assets are usually sold off at
auction to raise money for victims. Until that can happen, U.S.
authorities must maintain the assets, officials said.
The U.S. Marshals Service manages and auctions seized
assets. If a judge approves the seizure of 1MDB-linked assets,
the usual process would be followed, Justice Department
spokesman Peter Carr said.
The assets would be initially restrained so their owners
could not sell or transfer them. Any profits generated would be
held in escrow until the case was resolved, Carr said.
"We would sell those interests and, if possible and
appropriate, use the proceeds of those sales for the benefit of
the victim citizens in Malaysia," Carr said in an email.
In the 1990s, the government owned shares in a California
casino and through a trustee helped to manage it, putting
Washington for a short time in the gambling business.
A Marshals Service spokeswoman said she did not immediately
know if the agency had previously auctioned film and music
royalty rights. The agency had 17,564 assets on hand as of
September 2015, valued at $3.1 billion, its website said.
Court papers filed by the Justice Department would, if
approved by a judge, grant sweeping powers to the Marshals
Service to manage the 1MDB-linked assets.
Under a proposed restraining order, Red Granite Pictures,
which produced "The Wolf of Wall Street," would have to maintain
present contracts related to the film and "allow the United
States to join in and direct key business decisions about day to
day operations."
In a statement, Red Granite said that to its knowledge, none
of the money it received was illegitimate and that co-founder
Riza Aziz and the company did nothing wrong. Aziz is the stepson
of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who oversaw the 1MDB
fund. The Justice Department lawsuits said that high-level
officials of 1MDB corruptly diverted more than $3.5 billion from
the fund over six years.
