KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 Malaysia's
Attorney-General said on Thursday there has been no evidence
from any probe conducted by law enforcement agencies across the
globe that show funds were misappropriated from state-fund 1MDB.
No criminal charges have been made against any individuals
for misappropriation from 1MDB, Malaysia's Attorney-General
Mohamed Apandi said in a statement.
U.S. prosecutors said on Wednesday over $3.5 billion was
diverted from 1Malaysia Development Berhad. The U.S. civil
lawsuits are seeking to seize $1 billion in assets they said
were tied to money stolen from the fund.
Apandi also expressed "strong concerns at the insinuations
and allegations" of wrongdoing made against Prime Minister Najib
Razak in relation to the lawsuits.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Nick Macfie)