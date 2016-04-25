(Adds details from IPIC statement)
DUBAI/KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 Abu Dhabi's
state-owned International Petroleum Investment Co
(IPIC) said it would make a $50.3 million interest payment to
holders of notes issued by Malaysian state fund 1MDB, but only
after 1MDB defaults on its payments.
A default by 1MDB will occur if the troubled Malaysian
sovereign fund fails to make a payment on the 1MDB Energy
(Langat) Limited bond before Monday, April 25, IPIC said in a
filing to the London Stock Exchange on Monday.
IPIC guarantees the bond.
The coupon on the $1.75 billion bond was due on April 18,
but terms of the bond gave a five-day period of grace for the
payment, which ends Monday.
The Abu Dhabi fund said neither 1MDB Energy (Langat) Limited
nor 1MDB have made the payment so far. It said the guarantee has
not been called upon yet.
"As at the time of this announcement, IPIC is not aware of
the Guarantee being called upon. IPIC has always honoured its
obligations arising from any agreements it has entered in to and
will continue to do so," it said in the statement.
It was not clear whether a default had already occurred.
1MDB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
IPIC said a 1MDB default would not mean a cross-default by
IPIC on its own debts.
While the interest on the bond was widely expected to be
paid, the stand-off between the two state firms, who are locked
in a wider dispute, has worried markets and left bondholders
waiting on the payment that was due on Monday.
The Malaysian state investor said the interest was owed by
International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) following an
agreement struck on June 4, 2015.
But IPIC called off the deal earlier this month, saying 1MDB
and its sole shareholder, Malaysia's Ministry of Finance, had
failed to meet their obligations, including the full payment of
$1.1 billion plus interest and that they were now in default.
1MDB's 4.4 percent $3bn 2023 < MY090717251=> was still
trading steady in the low 90s. The 5.99 percent $1.75bn 2022
is at 99.5/100.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak heads the advisory
board of 1MDB, which is at the centre of a multi-billion dollar
corruption scandal. Money-laundering investigations concerning
the fund are now underway in at least six countries including
the United States, Switzerland and Singapore.
