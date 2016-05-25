ZURICH May 25 Swiss bank BSI's Singapore branch
is operating normally, it said on Wednesday, a day after the
Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it would withdraw its
status as a merchant bank in Singapore, and directed it to shut
down for serious breaches of anti-money laundering requirements
and other lapses.
"The decision by MAS to withdraw the Bank's status as a
merchant bank will take place only at a future time given that
MAS 'will allow the transfer of the Singapore's subsidiary's
assets and liabilities to the Singapore branch of EFG or the
parent entity, BSI SA,'" Lugano-based BSI said in a statement
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes
Neghaiwi)