European shares seen lower; eyes on Allianz, WS Atkins. For more see the equities LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, Jan 30 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
SINGAPORE Aug 18 The trial of former wealth manager of Swiss private bank BSI will begin in a Singapore court in October on charges that stemmed from a money laundering probe linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
Trial dates have been fixed for four charges from Oct. 31 to Nov. 11, the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) said in a statement.
AGC also said Yeo Jiawei will face two new charges linked to tampering with witnesses in addition to two other charges of perverting the course of justice in his upcoming trial.
Yeo, who also faces other charges including forgery and money laundering, was denied bail by the Singapore High Court in May..
Yeo was one of five former employees of BSI whom Singapore's central bank has referred to the public prosecutor for possible criminal charges.
In an unprecedented move in May, Singapore's central bank ordered the closure of BSI's operations in the city-state, while Switzerland began criminal proceedings against the private bank, in one of the biggest international crackdowns on financial entities dealing with 1MDB. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by David Evans)
MILAN, Jan 30 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
LONDON, Jan 30 The British government has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
Jan 30 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd