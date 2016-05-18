KUALA LUMPUR May 18 Nazir Razak, the brother of
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, will resume his duties as
the chairman of CIMB Group Holdings Bhd after an
independent review found that he had not misused his position at
the bank in transferring political funds from his personal
account.
Nazir announced on April 18 that he was taking a voluntary
leave of absence and that a review would be conducted into
reports that he had helped disburse $7 million in funds to
ruling party politicians on the instructions of his elder
brother Najib before the 2013 elections.
CIMB, Malaysia's second-biggest lender by assets, said in a
statement on Wednesday the findings of the review concluded that
Nazir "did not misuse his position" and there was no
inappropriate use of the bank's resources.
However, the bank said the review had identified some
process shortcomings which would be rectified.
Nazir, a leading Malaysian corporate figure, had said
earlier that he believed the money came from legitimate
fund-raising, and that nothing he did was illegal or compromised
his position at CIMB.
But the revelations dragged Nazir into a multi-billion
dollar graft scandal around state fund 1Malaysia Development
Berhad and the transfer of $681 million into the personal bank
account of the prime minister.
Najib has denied any wrongdoing, saying that he had not
taken any money for personal gain.
