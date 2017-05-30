UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ZURICH May 30 Swiss financial watchdog FINMA conducted "extensive investigations" into Credit Suisse's dealings surrounding Malaysia's scandal-hit state fund 1MDB, resulting in a written reprimand for Switzerland's second-biggest bank.
"During the investigations, it was not established that the bank had committed any systematic breaches of supervisory law," a FINMA spokesman said in an emailed statement. "FINMA did, however, send the bank a written reprimand for shortcomings in its money-laundering processes."
It did not give any more details.
Earlier, Singapore's central bank said it had fined Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank a total of S$1.6 million ($1.15 million) for breaching anti-money laundering rules in connection with transactions related to 1MDB.
($1 = 1.3875 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts