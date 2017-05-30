ZURICH May 30 Swiss financial watchdog FINMA conducted "extensive investigations" into Credit Suisse's dealings surrounding Malaysia's scandal-hit state fund 1MDB, resulting in a written reprimand for Switzerland's second-biggest bank.

"During the investigations, it was not established that the bank had committed any systematic breaches of supervisory law," a FINMA spokesman said in an emailed statement. "FINMA did, however, send the bank a written reprimand for shortcomings in its money-laundering processes."

It did not give any more details.

Earlier, Singapore's central bank said it had fined Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank a total of S$1.6 million ($1.15 million) for breaching anti-money laundering rules in connection with transactions related to 1MDB.

($1 = 1.3875 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)