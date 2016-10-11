ZURICH Oct 11 Abu Dhabi investor Aabar is at
this time not divesting Zurch-based Falcon Private Bank, the
chief executive of the Swiss wealth manager said on Tuesday.
"At this moment in time, Aabar is not selling the bank,"
Falcon Chief Executive Walter Berchtold told a media briefing in
Zurich.
He was speaking after Singapore's central bank shut down
Falcon's local branch and Switzerland's financial watchdog
ordered it to turn over what it called illegal profits linked to
scandal-hit Malaysian sovereign fund 1MDB.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Editing by Michael Shields)